James Anthony Hubert

Jim was born April 13, 1930, in Wilton, to Herman and Martha Hubert. He graduated from Tomah High School in Tomah. He attended Utah State University and received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and later received his master’s in business administration from Pepperdine University. He married Janyne Cummings and the couple had four children. Jim worked for the Pacific Missile Test Center in Pt. Mugu, Calif., before retiring as general manager from Calleguas Municipal Water District in Thousand Oaks, Calif.