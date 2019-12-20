BOLIVAR, Mo. — James Anthony Hubert, 89, of Bolivar passed away, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility in Bolivar.
Jim was born April 13, 1930, in Wilton, to Herman and Martha Hubert. He graduated from Tomah High School in Tomah. He attended Utah State University and received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and later received his master’s in business administration from Pepperdine University. He married Janyne Cummings and the couple had four children. Jim worked for the Pacific Missile Test Center in Pt. Mugu, Calif., before retiring as general manager from Calleguas Municipal Water District in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Janyne Hubert; children, Jackie Dahlgard (James), Gary Hubert (Jan), Julene Cox and Danny Hubert; grandchildren, Jenea Saito, Haley Dahlgard, Lauren Crottie, Holly Hubert, JD Hubert and Evan Hubert; great-grandchildren, Kairi and Takashi Saito; brother, Larry; sisters, Cecilia and Elizabeth.
Services for Jim will be private under the care of the Butler Funeral Home.
