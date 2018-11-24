James H. Hensley
James H. Hensley, 23, of Tomah passed away Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at his home after a short battle with cancer.
He was born March 16, 1995, in Tomah, to Brian and Lori {McHugh} Hensley. James graduated from Tomah High School in 2013 and was taking classes at Western Technical College. James worked as a caregiver doing in-home care and really loved taking care of people, including his mother when she was sick. He had a giving heart and spirit. James liked to play video games and enjoyed gaming with his friends. James taught himself how to fix computers and had the right skills and smarts to build them himself. He enjoyed playing and watching football. He loved rooting for the Green Bay Packers and watching the games with his dad. He also enjoyed rock music and liked to listen to the Lithium station on XM Radio. One of his favorite bands growing up was Linkin Park. Listening to his favorite songs could always cheer him up. James liked to spend time with his friends and family. He also had two dogs, Penelope and Beau, who could always make him laugh. He adored them, and they will miss him dearly.
His family whom he leaves behind to remember him includes his father, Brian Hensley of Tomah; sister, Brianna Hensley of Sparta; grandmother, Ruth Hensley of Tomah; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lori Hensley; and his grandparents, Jane Lincoln, Hugh McHugh and Jim Hensley.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all the wonderful staff at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, and Black River Memorial Hospice.
As James requested, a private burial will be held at a later time. He will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
