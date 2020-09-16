× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WARRENS -- James “Jim” C. Rochester, 91, of Warrens passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Serenity House in Tomah. He was born Aug. 1, 1929, to Archie and Gertrude (Goetzka) Rochester, in Warrens. He was fondly known as Jimmy to his mom and many relatives throughout his life.

Jimmy attended school in Warrens, but a lot of his education and skills were learned growing up on the family farm, working on a cranberry marsh and also helping a neighbor in his blacksmith shop. At age 16, Jim would travel with a crew to Milwaukee, to pick up used Model A cars and drive them back to Tomah. On several trips he met a young woman named Donna Bailey. They were married Aug. 13, 1955, in Milwaukee. Jim began working at a metal shop where his father-in-law was employed. In 1970, he changed careers and worked with the Milwaukee Public School District, as a recreation custodian, for 20 years. Jim and Donna retired in 1990 and moved to Warrens.

Nature and the great outdoors was where Jim enjoyed being. He loved taking his family camping throughout Wisconsin's State Parks and around the country. The whole family became very well-skilled when it came to packing up camping gear and supplies to go on the next family adventure together.