CAMP DOUGLAS -- James P. Morgan, 82, of Camp Douglas died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Serenity House in Tomah. James was the son of James P. and Esther (Neuner) Morgan and was born April 13, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio. James was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army and served during peacetime in Germany and was a member of the 82nd Airborne.
James was united in marriage to Linda Joyce Mitchell, April 12, 1980, at the Camp Douglas United Methodist Church.
James has worked at Toro, Walmart Distribution Center, Parker Hannifin, and was an over the road truck driver. They had retired to Florida for eight years and had just recently moved back to Camp Douglas, due to his health.
James enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, he also liked to go deer hunting, but loved fishing with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, of Camp Douglas; daughters, Annette (Greg) Von Haden of Tomah and Christine (Christopher) Meaney of Huntersville, N.C., two daughters and a son, of Cincinnati; by his siblings, Robert Morgan of Kenosha, Wis., Tammy Styles of La Vergne, Tenn., Steve (Linda) Morgan of Reedsburg, Wis.; and by grandchildren, Adam (Erica) Marten, Josh (Jaime) Von Haden, Mike Von Haden, Ally (Collin) Von Haden, Molly Meaney and Ryan Meaney; by great-grandchildren, Harper, Blake and Adalee. Further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Morgan; sisters, Janet and Carol; sister-in-law, Gail Morgan; brother-in-law, Alan Mitchell; and numerous other relatives.
James will be cremated and there will be a inurnment held this spring in the Camp Douglas Village Cemetery, with military honors.
The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.