James R. Rezin, 74, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at home. He was born Sept. 1, 1945, to John and Jean (Buschbom) Rezin. Jim graduated from Tomah High School in 1964 and married his high school sweet heart, Betty Jo Luhrsen, June 26, 1965.
Jim and Betty enjoyed many trips together including, Las Vegas, Cozumel, Hawaii, St. Croix and Mexico, just to name a few. She preceded him in death in March of 2018.
Jim was a proud member of the Tomah Masonic Lodge, as well as the Shriner’s. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. He was especially proud of his garden this past spring and even shared his cabbage amongst his family. The time he spent with his family was everything to Jim and he will be deeply missed by them.
He is survived by his brother, John (Joy) Rezin Jr. and their family; his stepmother, Mary Rezin; sister-in-law, Brenda Rezin and her family; his daughter, Dawn (Daryl) Greeno and their children, Ashley (Tyler) Kroshus, William “Billy” “Willbill” Rezin, Jordan Greeno, Philip (Kim) Greeno, Kyle (Darcy) Greeno, his son, Paul (Lindie) Rezin, his daughter, Laurie (Jason) Keyser, and their children, Michael Youngs, Justin Youngs, Zachary Youngs, his daughter, Rebeccah (Lorraine) Gozzetti and their children, Erin Billiot, Connie (Dusty) Fontenot, Jonathan Trahan, and Dijana (Glenn) Richard; his great-grandchildren, Carson, Audra, Faith, Brecken and Aizlyn Greeno, Mason Youngs, Braxton, Lexin, Kylin, Ethin and Adalin Richard, Kaidynce Billiot, Korie Suire, Kaibryn Suire, Tyson Welch, Kolby and Karlie LaFosse, Laken Fontenot and Ellie Fontenot.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Jo; and brother, Fred Rezin.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1001 McLean Ave., Tomah. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday, at the church.
Family requests that if flowers are being sent, plants are preferred. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
