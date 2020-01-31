James R. Rezin, 74, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at home. He was born Sept. 1, 1945, to John and Jean (Buschbom) Rezin. Jim graduated from Tomah High School in 1964 and married his high school sweet heart, Betty Jo Luhrsen, June 26, 1965.

Jim and Betty enjoyed many trips together including, Las Vegas, Cozumel, Hawaii, St. Croix and Mexico, just to name a few. She preceded him in death in March of 2018.

Jim was a proud member of the Tomah Masonic Lodge, as well as the Shriner’s. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. He was especially proud of his garden this past spring and even shared his cabbage amongst his family. The time he spent with his family was everything to Jim and he will be deeply missed by them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}