Jane H. Schueler, 85, of Tomah died Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home. She was born to Dr. Leo and Margaret (Gasper) Sheurich Aug. 16, 1934, delivered into this world by her father. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she also attended elementary school. She was a member of the Tomah High School Senior Class of 1952.
She continued her education at Marquette University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1956. She returned to Tomah and worked as an RN at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Jane was united in marriage to Donald “Speed” Schueler Feb. 11, 1961, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2011. He preceded her in death April 15, 2011.
She enjoyed spending her time playing bridge and Scrabble, solving the daily Jumble, watching Jeopardy, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. Jane was a lifelong member of the Queen of Apostles Parish (formerly St. Mary’s) and was strong in her faith; she served on the PCCW and volunteered at school. Jane was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. Her grandkids will remember her delicious cookies. They loved hanging out at her house, where they could always find whatever they needed. She will be forever remembered by those that knew and loved her. She is grateful not to be on this Earth to ever see the Packers without Aaron Rodgers.
She is survived by seven children, Kathryn “Kiki” of Madison, Wis., John of Milton, Kristin (Dan) Lofgren of Tomah, Elizabeth of Madison, Paul (Amy Jo) of Tomah, Stephen of Tomah, and Gina (Nick) Templeton of Madison; and seven grandchildren, Halle, Charli, Cole, Cash, Quinn, Bonnie and Anna. In addition to her husband, Speed, she was preceded in death by her four brothers; three sisters; and her granddaughter, Kathryn.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, 315 W. Monroe St., Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles officiate.d Burial took place at 11:50 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Relatives and friends visited from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
