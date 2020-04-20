Jane M. Frei, 71, of Tomah died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born April 2, 1949, to Charles and Doris (Tucker) Sanders in Sparta. She grew up in the Cataract area and attended the Sparta High School. On Jan. 4, 1980, she was united in marriage to James Frei. Together they lived in Willsaw, Mont., and New Mexico, before settling, in the town of La Grange in 2000. Jane worked as a certified nursing assistant. She was a faithful member of the Tomah Baptist Church. Jane loved to fish, taking fishing trips to spots around the area and fishing and camping at their camper on Lake Chetek. She loved flowers and worked countless hours in her garden and flower beds. Jane was a cheerful and bright person. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Most precious to her was spending time with her grandkids and visiting with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, James, of Tomah; two children, Christy (Jeremy) Divine of New Lisbon and J.R. of Georgia; two step-children, Cindy (Tim) Hansen of Tomah and Rick (Dawn) of North Dakota; nine grandchildren, Kyran (special friend, Mariah), Makayla and Michael Hansen, Ethan Frei, Journey and Orion, Debbie, Diana and Stephanie; one great-grandchild; a sister, Charlene Wright of Texas; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Keenan; brother and sisters; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A private family service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, at the Tomah Baptist Church in Tomah. She will be laid to rest in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Mather.
The funeral service was live steamed Thursday, April 16, by going to tomahbaptistchurch.com and through Facebook at Tomah Baptist Church.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements . Online Condolences may be sent www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.