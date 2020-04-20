Jane M. Frei, 71, of Tomah died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born April 2, 1949, to Charles and Doris (Tucker) Sanders in Sparta. She grew up in the Cataract area and attended the Sparta High School. On Jan. 4, 1980, she was united in marriage to James Frei. Together they lived in Willsaw, Mont., and New Mexico, before settling, in the town of La Grange in 2000. Jane worked as a certified nursing assistant. She was a faithful member of the Tomah Baptist Church. Jane loved to fish, taking fishing trips to spots around the area and fishing and camping at their camper on Lake Chetek. She loved flowers and worked countless hours in her garden and flower beds. Jane was a cheerful and bright person. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Most precious to her was spending time with her grandkids and visiting with her family and friends.