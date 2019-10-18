MOUNT NEBO, W.V. — Janet Roberta Workman was born April 30, 1948, in Sparta, to Lyle and CeCile Gilbertson. She passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Bridgeport, W.V., with family by her side.
Janet attended Sparta High School and Winona Secretarial College. She worked for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, U.S. Customs Service in Houston, Texas, and volunteered at New Life Lutheran Church.
Her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Allen Workman, of Mt. Nebo; sons, Tracy (Angie) Lawry, Jason (Nancy) Lawry and Matthew (Stacey) Lawry; grandchildren, Katelyn Bennett, Mitchel Lawry, Tyler Faas, Hunter Lawry, Hope Lawry, Trenton Lawry, Alex Lawry, Grace Lawry; and four great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Largent; and brothers, Bruce (Mary) Gilbertson, Brent (Joanie) Gilbertson and Joe (Sarah) Gilbertson; and many nieces and nephews.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, James; and granddaughter, Kayda Lawry.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, Gilgal United Methodist Church in Mt. Nebo, with Pastor Michael Ludle officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Ansted, W.V., under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville, W.V.
Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Janet to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com.
