Janey Lou Kimpton

They lived in the Tomah/Warrens area for all their lives. She was a Ward Administration Supervisor at the Tomah VA Medical Center for 35 years, and retired in 1999. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah and also was a member and volunteered at Warrens Cranberry Festival. Janey enjoyed working with her husband for over 13 years, volunteering with the Wisconsin Eye Bank, through the Warrens Lions Club. She also was an active member of NARFE, volunteering with the elections for the towns of Lincoln and La Grange. She was an organizer of many social gatherings with her coworkers and friends. She loved sewing and crafts, bowling, camping, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren, following all their sporting events and extra curricular activities.