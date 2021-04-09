Janey Lou Kimpton, 75, of Tomah passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home Saturday, April 3, 2021. She was born June 14, 1945, to Alston and Fern (Gillette) Robinette in Cumberland, Md. She graduated from Tomah High School in 1963. She married David Kimpton Dec. 14, 1963.
They lived in the Tomah/Warrens area for all their lives. She was a Ward Administration Supervisor at the Tomah VA Medical Center for 35 years, and retired in 1999. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah and also was a member and volunteered at Warrens Cranberry Festival. Janey enjoyed working with her husband for over 13 years, volunteering with the Wisconsin Eye Bank, through the Warrens Lions Club. She also was an active member of NARFE, volunteering with the elections for the towns of Lincoln and La Grange. She was an organizer of many social gatherings with her coworkers and friends. She loved sewing and crafts, bowling, camping, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren, following all their sporting events and extra curricular activities.
She is survived by her husband, David; two daughters, Kristi (Mark) Betthauser and Jodi (Bill) Pierce all of Tomah; Hunter and Jairon Pierce and Maci and Brandon Betthauser of Tomah; one sister, Carol (Robert) Bartlett of Anchorage, Alaska; and one brother, Barth (Cindy) Robinette of Warrens; two brothers-in-law, Dennis (Linda) Kimpton of Fitchburg, Wis., and Douglas (Dian) Kimpton of Westminster, Colo.; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.
Family and friends who wish to view services via Facebook live stream may visit Janey’s obituary page at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com and click on the Live Webcast link under the “Events” at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, OR go to the Torkelson Funeral Home Facebook Page to view. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
