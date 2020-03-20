WARRENS — Janice Bernadine (Cieman) Delaney, 87, of Warrens lost her two-year battle with cancer Friday, March 13, 2020, at Tomah Health in Tomah, surrounded by her loving family.

Janice grew up in Camp Douglas and Jan. 2, 1954, she married Richard L. Delaney Sr. and together they had eight children. Janice was a very strong, independent woman. Later in life she loved to travel, she wintered in California, with her son, Bernie and traveled to Florida, with her oldest son, Richard. She loved going to Florida and enjoyed alligator and sitting by the pool enjoying the sunshine.

She also traveled to Las Vegas, Maine, New York, Nashville and Memphis. She traveled until her health would no longer allow her to go.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, Cecelia and Paul Cieman; sisters, Pauline Mangino, Jane Beckman, Jean Winkleman; brothers-in-law, Mike Mangino and Fritz Winkleman; one grandson; and two great-grandchildren.