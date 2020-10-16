Jautrite 'Joy' S. Kelpis

Jautrite, also known as ”Joy,” passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was born Aug. 5, 1940, in Riga, Latvia. She and her parents escaped their Communist-occupied country in 1944, seeking refuge in Germany and eventually arriving in the USA in 1950. In 1958, she was chosen by airmen in Europe, to bear the title “Miss Air Force.” She received her Bachelor’s degree from UW-Milwaukee, and shortly after, married Martin Kelpis and had six children, making their home in Warrens, for the next 17 years. As a divorced, single parent, she relocated her family to Eau Claire, Wis., where she finished her Masters’ degree in guidance and counseling at UW-Stout, in Menomonie, Wis., and obtained a license in social work.