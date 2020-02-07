Jean A. Breitzman, 85, formerly of Tomah passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Haven Homes in Maple Plain, Minn. She was born Feb. 8, 1934, to Myron and Marie (Schmieder) Shie in Tomah.

She is survived by her children, David (Jean) White of Chaska, Minn., Dennis White of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Deanne White of Parker, Ariz.; grandchildren, Ella and Sienna (White) Nicole, Heather and William McDaniel; and brother, John (Barb) Shie of Davenport, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, John W. White and David Breitzman, both of Tomah; and her sister, Shirley Downs of Verona.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 7, at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday, at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

