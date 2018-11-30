Jeanette Baumgarten

Jeanette A. Baumgarten
Jeanette A. Baumgarten, 91, of Tomah passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at Liberty Village.
Jeanette was born Feb. 6, 1927, to Roy and Alice (Robertson) Baumgarten in Tomah. She worked and lived in Racine, Wis., and La Crosse, as a beautician for many years.
She is survived by many nephews, nieces, relative, and friends.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gale (Helen) Baumgarten and Harold (Minnie) Baumgarten; along with one sister, Dorothy (Albert) Lakowske.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the First United Methodist Church in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.