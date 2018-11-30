Jeanette Baumgarten

Jeanette A. Baumgarten

Jeanette A. Baumgarten, 91, of Tomah passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at Liberty Village.

Jeanette was born Feb. 6, 1927, to Roy and Alice (Robertson) Baumgarten in Tomah. She worked and lived in Racine, Wis., and La Crosse, as a beautician for many years.

She is survived by many nephews, nieces, relative, and friends.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gale (Helen) Baumgarten and Harold (Minnie) Baumgarten; along with one sister, Dorothy (Albert) Lakowske.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the First United Methodist Church in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.

Celebrate
the life of: Jeanette Baumgarten
