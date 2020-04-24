× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WARRENS — Jeanette E. Sullivan, 61, of Warrens died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the University of Madison Hospital. She was born Sept. 28, 1958, to Robert and Arletta (Higley) Pearson at the Tomah Memorial Hospital.

She was a member of the Onalaska Luther High School graduating class of 1976. After high school she continued her education and received her bachelor’s degree in nursing. Jeanette worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Tomah, for over 30+ years. On Nov. 22, 2013, she was unite in marriage to Michael Sullivan. He preceded her in death May 23, 2018. She was a faithful member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Kirby. Jeanette was also active in the Stargazers and 4-H. Her hobbies included coin collecting, metal detecting and loved computers. Jeannette was a highly intelligent individual who was always easy to get along with.

She is survived by her son, Joshua (Jennifer) Hake of Tulsa, Okla.; a granddaughter, Blaze Hake of Tulsa; her father, Robert Pearson of Warrens; a brother, Keith (Debra) Pearson of Warrens; two nieces, Courtney and Katelyn Pearson of Warrens; many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Arletta; and her husband, Michael.

memorial service will be held at a later date.