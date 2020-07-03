Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Jeanette E. Sullivan, 61, of Warrens died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 4285 US Hwy. 12, Warrens. Pastor Kory Janneke will officiate, with burial in Warren Mills Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. to time of service. Use of CDC recommended guidelines for social distance and safety measures is advised. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting.