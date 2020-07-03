You are the owner of this article.
Jeanette E. Sullivan
Jeanette E. Sullivan

Jeanette E. Sullivan, 61, of Warrens died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 4285 US Hwy. 12, Warrens. Pastor Kory Janneke will officiate, with burial in Warren Mills Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. to time of service. Use of CDC recommended guidelines for social distance and safety measures is advised. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting.

