KENDALL/ONTARIO — Jeffrey D. Sullivan, 61, of Kendall and formerly of Ontario has been called home to God in Heaven, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Grace Community Church, 100 Monroe St., Ontario. Pastor Bruce Milleman will officiate. Burial will be in the Hilltop Rest Cemetery, Ontario, followed by a celebration of life luncheon at 1 p.m. at the Wilton Community Center, 400 East St., Wilton.
Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Grace Community Church and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting with the arrangements. Visit www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com for full obituary information and online condolences.
