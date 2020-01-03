KENDALL/ONTARIO — Jeffrey D. Sullivan, 61, of Kendall and formerly of Ontario has been called home to God in Heaven, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Grace Community Church, 100 Monroe St., Ontario. Pastor Bruce Milleman will officiate. Burial will be in the Hilltop Rest Cemetery, Ontario, followed by a celebration of life luncheon at 1 p.m. at the Wilton Community Center, 400 East St., Wilton.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Grace Community Church and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting with the arrangements. Visit www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com for full obituary information and online condolences.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0