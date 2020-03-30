Jeffrey J. Cronick, 70, of Tomah passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Aug. 28, 1949, to Theodore and Helen (Gordon) Cronick. Jeff served in the U.S. Army-Transportation Detachment and then was transferred to the U.S. Army Mortuary Affairs—Da Nang in Vietnam, as part of the 67th maintenance company. He worked and retired from the VA Hospital in Tomah, as a nurse’s assistant in the psychiatric unit; a job he found both incredibly challenging yet rewarding.
Jeff was a true outdoors man from hunting, to fishing, to trapping, he loved it all. He found serene peace in the woods and took great pride in his apple trees. Jeff was always rooting for his favorite Wisconsin teams, the Brewers and the Packers.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; children and grandchildren, Brian (Amanda) Baldwin and their daughter, Rylee Baldwin, Stacy (Doug Guthrie) Baldwin, Eric (Flora) Cronick and their children, Steven and Justen Cronick, and Ranee Cronick, and her children, Ashley (Logan) Herrera, Brittany Mauer, Cayleigh (Seth) Denison, and Drake Standley; and his great-grandchildren, Luca, Ezra, Meadow, and Daisy; siblings, Fran (Art) Baldwin and Kathy Cronick; his godchildren, Chris Baldwin, Pat Marten, and Christian Kyle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lewis Greeno, Sandy Hellwig, Ellen (Norm) Rood, Kevin (Deb) Greeno, Sheila (John) Barrett, Kerwin (Kim) Greeno; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Gordon; sister, Jeanne Gottung; father-in-law, Lewis Greeno; brothers-in-law, Larry Greeno and Russ Hellwig; and his dog companion, Wilson.
Due to the recent health concerns, a private family service will be held at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. A elebration of Jeff’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeff’s memory to a veteran’s organization of donor’s choice. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
