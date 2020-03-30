Jeffrey J. Cronick, 70, of Tomah passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Aug. 28, 1949, to Theodore and Helen (Gordon) Cronick. Jeff served in the U.S. Army-Transportation Detachment and then was transferred to the U.S. Army Mortuary Affairs—Da Nang in Vietnam, as part of the 67th maintenance company. He worked and retired from the VA Hospital in Tomah, as a nurse’s assistant in the psychiatric unit; a job he found both incredibly challenging yet rewarding.

Jeff was a true outdoors man from hunting, to fishing, to trapping, he loved it all. He found serene peace in the woods and took great pride in his apple trees. Jeff was always rooting for his favorite Wisconsin teams, the Brewers and the Packers.

