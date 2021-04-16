Jeffrey “Jeff” E. Nelson, 51, of Tomah passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Serenity House. He was born Nov. 19, 1969, to Carl and Caroline (Cox) Nelson in Tomah. He was a member of Tomah High School Graduating Class of 1989. In 1989, Jeff was united in marriage to Rhonda Tritsch and to this union two sons were born, Lee and Micheal. On May 6, 2000, Jeff was united in marriage to Karen King at the Tomah United Methodist Church.
Jeff worked for Cardinal Glass for 15 years and later at Habelman Brothers Company for 13 years. He was an avid outdoors-man and loved hunting, fishing, and camping. The UTV camping trips were some of his favorites. When it was the football season, cheering for his favorite home teams the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. He was a jack of all trades and proudly built his first home and had been working on his “Big Stupid Shed.” Those who knew Jeff, witnessed his fun loving, energetic and charismatic spirit. He had an infectious smile and loved his family unconditionally, quick to put their needs ahead of his own always. Tractor rides and grandpa’s hugs will be some of the most cherished moments for his grandchildren to remember. Jeff was an active member of the Oakdale Fire Department, up until a few years ago. Although diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS), Jeff remained steadfast and packed as many joy filled days into this one life.
He is survived by his wife, Karen of Tomah; children, Lee (Erika) Nelson of Shelbyville, Tenn., Micheal Nelson, Ashley (Clay) Nelson and Allison Nelson all of Tomah; grandchildren, Jakob, Jordan, Lilly, Micheal Jr., Maddison, Maxton and Elijah; his mother, Caroline Nelson of Tomah; brothers, Scott (Anna) Nelson and Carl “Jim” (Dawne) Nelson, both of Tomah, and David (Cindy) Nelson of Wilton; Lee and Micheal’s mother, Rhonda Tritsch of Mauston, Wis.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Keith and Chris King of Tomah; and sister-in-law, Stacey (Brandon) Revels of Littleton, Colo.; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl; and a sister, Laurie.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 21693 County Highway A., Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate.
Relatives and friends were invited for a time of visitation from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfhcom.
