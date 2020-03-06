HASTINGS, Minn. — Jeffrey “Jeff” Todd Suhr, 55, formerly of Tomah and Marshfield, Wis., passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Regina Senior Living in Hastings, after a courageous battle with a neurological disease.

Jeff was born July 7, 1964, in Milwaukee, as one of six children of Thomas Suhr and Patricia Mathison. He attended Marshfield schools before moving to Augusta, West Salem and eventually Tomah, where he graduated in 1983 from Tomah Senior High School. He later lived in Hastings, then in nearby Rosemount, Minn.

Jeff was a loving son, brother and uncle who enjoyed following sports and finding joy in life, most certainly if it revolved around the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He was a faithful, angelic man who will be greatly missed by a family that takes solace in that he is at peace and reunited with two of his brothers, Tom Suhr and Brad Suhr, and his parents.

Jeff’s legacy will be his courage, sweetness to the core, and his passion for living and loving, even when his persisting health difficulties robbed him of his ability to walk and talk. He never begrudged the curse of his illness, because—like his late brothers before him—hate of any sort never found refuge in his heart. He left this world with immeasurable dignity and grace, an unshakable belief in God and an embrace of a new, better life beyond this mortal one.