Jennifer Derousseau

Jennifer “Jenny” Derousseau
Jennifer “Jenny” Derousseau, 67, of Tomah passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at her home.
She was born Sept. 14, 1951, to Lorance and Garylon (Goldbeck) Zahrte in Sparta. Jenny was a 1969 graduate of Tomah High School. She was united in marriage to Denny Derousseau in Sparta.
Jenny loved her home and enjoyed entertaining her family for the holidays. As children, she and her cousins loved visiting Aunt Florieda and Uncle Ronnie’s farm. They loved playing hide and seek, card games and riding the Shetland ponies. Jenny and Denny enjoyed getting away for two day excursions and she was always ready to return home.
Jenny worked for Band Box for a number of years. Jenny had this outgoing personality and found great joy as a bartender. Her quick and sassy wit ignited many friendships.
She is survived by her husband, Denny of Tomah; brother-in-law, Scott McGarry of Tomah; uncle, Rubert Zahrte of Illinois; aunt, Jerleen Schlesser of Illinois; and many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Lorance and Garylon Zahrte; sister, Angela McGarry; brother, Andrew; and her beloved dog, Rudie.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
