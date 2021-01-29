Jennifer Severson

WESTON, Wis. — Jennifer R. Severson, 38, of Weston unexpectedly passed away in her home Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
Jenny was born in Shreveport, La., to Roger Severson and Cheryl (Anderson) Schara. Her parents worked for the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Shreveport and in 1985 the family relocated to Tomah. Jenny graduated from Tomah High School in 2000 and followed her passion into the medical field where she attended Western Technical College to earn an associate degree in nursing. After a few years in the healthcare industry, she went back to school and earned a Bachelor’s degree in nursing from Winona State in 2011.
Jenny always knew she wanted to be a nurse. At an early age she spent her summers volunteering at the VA hospital where she spent countless hours providing care for veteran patients. In those early days she learned how much of an impact she could have with patients through special care, love, and of course, humor. Throughout Jenny’s years as a nurse, she worked at several nursing homes and incorporated many of the values she learned early on, treating patients with utmost respect and like they were a member of the family.
In addition to her passion as a nurse, Jenny will be remembered for her witty sense of humor. She was always equipped with a well-timed joke, loved to laugh, and took great pride in making everyone around her feel special. She will be missed by the many lives that she has touched over the years.
Jenny is preceded in death by her father, Roger; and fiancé, Trevor Nelson.
Survivors include her mother, Cheryl (Scott) Schara of Winter, Wis.; brother, Ryan (Mollie) Severson of De Pere; nieces, Abigail, Kayla; and nephews, Tyler, Noah.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
