TOMAH — Jeremiah Koehler, of Tomah and formerly of Wisconsin Dells passed Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. He was born April 24, 1985. He loved his family, animals, nature, hunting and fishing.
Jeremiah served as a Marine rifleman and martial arts instructor. He deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Khanjar and Operation Enduring Freedom. He retired a Sergeant and wounded warrior in 2014.
Jeremiah is survived by his wife, Melanie Koehler; and four children, Anjellica, Annykin, Angello and Andrea; his father, Chris (Yan) Koehler; his mother, Linda Tourdot (Gary) Bald; his sisters, Heather Howe, Brandi Koehler and Michelle Wan; his brothers, Joshua Tourdot and Daniel Bald; his paternal grandmother, Beverly Gaedke.
You have free articles remaining.
Jeremiah was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Glen Tourdot and Marcia Brown and his paternal grandfather, Gerald Koehler.
A celebration of life service will be held starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Frank Fischer Senior Center, Lake Delton, Wis. A meal will be served after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to help defray the cost of funeral expenses. Remaining funds will be given to his wife and children. Please make checks out to Jeremiah’s sister, Heather Howe, E7355 County Road D, Rock Springs, Wis., 53961-9616.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.