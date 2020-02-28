Jerry D. Snider

Jerry met Darlene Mercier when they were 13 and 15 years old, and they were united in marriage June 8,1963. They enjoyed over 56 wonderful years together. Jerry learned carpentry from his Dad and later, when he and Darlene moved up to this area, he went out on his own. He was an avid deer and turkey hunter, as well as enjoyed many trips to the casinos around the area (especially his Rome and Egypt slot machine). He also always enjoyed the many fishing trips over the years, to Canada. His time spent with family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to him. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.