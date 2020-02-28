OAKDALE — Jerry D. Snider, 78, of Oakdale passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Jerry was born Dec. 9, 1941, in Chicago, to Dale and Anne (Pellegrin) Snider.
Jerry met Darlene Mercier when they were 13 and 15 years old, and they were united in marriage June 8,1963. They enjoyed over 56 wonderful years together. Jerry learned carpentry from his Dad and later, when he and Darlene moved up to this area, he went out on his own. He was an avid deer and turkey hunter, as well as enjoyed many trips to the casinos around the area (especially his Rome and Egypt slot machine). He also always enjoyed the many fishing trips over the years, to Canada. His time spent with family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to him. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene of Oakdale; daughters, Dianna (Bob) Grover of Oakdale; Dina (Darrell) Schultz of Tomah; grandchildren, Ross (Kaitlin) Grover of Menomonee Falls, Wis., Brynn (Jake) Haag of Elk Mound, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Callan and Vaughn Grover and Rizzi May Haag; sisters, Margaret (Robert) Georges of Chicago, Diane (David) Beebe of Rolling Meadows, Ill.; nephews, Robert (Barbara) Georges of Arlington Heights, Ill., and Daniel Georges of Chicago.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
