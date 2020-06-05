Jerry W. Burgess, 69, of Tomah passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 20, 1950, to Thomas and Jane (Hill) Burgess in Glendale, W.V. Jerry was a retired Master Chief, U.S. Navy. He proudly served his country for 23 years, and received numerous awards including the Good Conduct award, the Navy Achievement medal, and the National Defense Service medal.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be held at the Mount Vernon Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Those that are not comfortable in attending the funeral service, but would like to be a part of the procession to the cemetery, are invited to meet at the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Tomah Area Cancer Support, Inc., at 1410 N. Superior Ave. Tomah.