Jerry W. Burgess, 69, of Tomah passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 20, 1950, to Thomas and Jane (Hill) Burgess in Glendale, W.V. Jerry was a retired Master Chief, U.S. Navy. He proudly served his country for 23 years, and received numerous awards including the Good Conduct award, the Navy Achievement medal, and the National Defense Service medal.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Brian (Julie) Burgess of Rochester, Minn., and Trish (Paul) Skofronick of Tomah; sister, Linda Jones; and grandchildren, Jaiden, Jerry and Joanna Skofronick and Grace and Gavin Burgess.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be held at the Mount Vernon Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Those that are not comfortable in attending the funeral service, but would like to be a part of the procession to the cemetery, are invited to meet at the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Tomah Area Cancer Support, Inc., at 1410 N. Superior Ave. Tomah.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.