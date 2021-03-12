SPARTA — Joan B. Crawford was called to her Savior’s side Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Sparta.

Joan was born Dec. 24, 1933, in Tomah, to Emma and Albert Gamerdinger, she was the only girl with five brothers. She lived and attended school in Germany, with her mother, stepdad, Pete Jackish, and brothers.

Joan married Fred Crawford in Tomah, Sept. 5, 1953. While Fred was in the Navy, they lived in Norfolk, Va., and Green Cove Springs, Fla. Their daughter, Sherry was born in 1954. They moved back to Tomah in 1957. Their son, Bryon was born in 1958.

Joan and Fred traveled throughout the USA and abroad, including Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Hawaii, and a 50th anniversary Alaskan cruise. They wintered as “snowbirds” in Marana, Ariz., for 14 years. They owned and operated American Scrap Iron and Metal Company for 43 years. They purchased the now “Crawford’s New and Used” in Sparta in 2003.

Joan enjoyed talking to customers and spending time “at the shop” with her son, Bryon. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved antiques and dolls. She will be greatly missed.