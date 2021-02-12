Joan M. Schuster, 87, of Tomah passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Touch of Home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 13, 1933, to Donald W. and Marian E. (Walker) Hickok in Lancaster, Wis.
After graduating from Lancaster High School in 1951, Joan continued to college, graduating in 1955, with a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Soon after, Joan was employed as an English teacher, with the Marshfield Public School. A year later she traveled to Limestone, Maine, working for the public school district for a short time and returned to Wisconsin in 1958, where she worked for public schools in West Grant, Wis. As an educator herself, Joan was compelled to continue her higher education and in 1974, obtained a master of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. This led her to the Monroe County Department of Health Services as a Mental Health Counselor, retiring in 2000, knowing that those who have given of themselves to others will live forever in every single heart she has touched.
Joan was an avid supporter of the Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin, she also enjoyed reading, scrap booking, and bicycling, in her spare time. She was a member of the Tomah Area Cancer Support, Inc. (T.A.C.S).
She is survived by her children, Kendra Williams of Wauwatosa, Wis., Anne Zink of O’Fallon, Mo., and Douglas (Cheryl) Schuster of Tomah; four grandchildren, Andrew (Raylene) and Kristin Schuster and twins, Maggie and Braden Zink; two great-grandchildren, Evan and Harmony Joan Schuster. She is further survived by other relatives and dear friends.
Please live and love and honor what she lived for …be kind, love fiercely and take nothing for granted, including our Mother Earth.
Memorials can be made in Joan’s memory to The Nature Conservancy, 633 W. Main St., Madison, Wis., 53703.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
