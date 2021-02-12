Joan M. Schuster

After graduating from Lancaster High School in 1951, Joan continued to college, graduating in 1955, with a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Soon after, Joan was employed as an English teacher, with the Marshfield Public School. A year later she traveled to Limestone, Maine, working for the public school district for a short time and returned to Wisconsin in 1958, where she worked for public schools in West Grant, Wis. As an educator herself, Joan was compelled to continue her higher education and in 1974, obtained a master of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. This led her to the Monroe County Department of Health Services as a Mental Health Counselor, retiring in 2000, knowing that those who have given of themselves to others will live forever in every single heart she has touched.