Joann Shattuck

WILTON/ONALASKA -- Joann L. Shattuck, 83, of Wilton and formerly of Onalaska, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Eagle Crest South Assisted Living Center in La Crosse. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 21693 County Highway A, Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah.