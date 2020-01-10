Joann Shattuck
WILTON/ONALASKA -- Joann L. Shattuck, 83, of Wilton and formerly of Onalaska, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Eagle Crest South Assisted Living Center in La Crosse. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 21693 County Highway A, Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from noon Saturday until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

