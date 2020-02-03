Joanne Gernhart

WILTON — Joanne T. Gernhart, 63, of Wilton died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Tomah Health Center. She was born Oct. 19, 1956, to Donald and Barbara (Harmon) Taluc in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

Joanne grew up on Church Avenue, in Wisconsin Rapids, where she attended Lincoln High School. After high school she worked as a cook and waitress in multiple restaurants in Wisconsin Rapids for some years. Her love for food and cooking led her to go back to school and receive her degree as a dietician. In 1985, she was hired at the Tomah VA Medical Center as a dietician. Over the next 30 plus years, she would make many connections and have great success in her professional career, eventually moving up to become a community-based outpatient coordinator, helping veterans all over Wisconsin.

She loved quilting and was part of a quilting group in Tomah for many years. She also had a love for woodworking and anything to do with plants. Joanne had a fierce love for her children and grandchildren, who affectionately called her GaGa. She was known as the cool mom to all of her kid’s friends, many of which called her their second mom.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}