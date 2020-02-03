Joanne Gernhart

WILTON — Joanne T. Gernhart, 63, of Wilton died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Tomah Health Center. She was born Oct. 19, 1956, to Donald and Barbara (Harmon) Taluc in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
Joanne grew up on Church Avenue, in Wisconsin Rapids, where she attended Lincoln High School. After high school she worked as a cook and waitress in multiple restaurants in Wisconsin Rapids for some years. Her love for food and cooking led her to go back to school and receive her degree as a dietician. In 1985, she was hired at the Tomah VA Medical Center as a dietician. Over the next 30 plus years, she would make many connections and have great success in her professional career, eventually moving up to become a community-based outpatient coordinator, helping veterans all over Wisconsin.
She loved quilting and was part of a quilting group in Tomah for many years. She also had a love for woodworking and anything to do with plants. Joanne had a fierce love for her children and grandchildren, who affectionately called her GaGa. She was known as the cool mom to all of her kid’s friends, many of which called her their second mom.
After retiring from the VA, you could find her most days with her grandchildren at her cabin on 23 acres outside of Wilton, her slice of paradise, where she learned to drive her very own tractor, four-wheeler and run her chainsaw. She was a dream grandma (GaGa) and mom, she showed up for every game, presentation, boo boo, birthday and holiday. She would answer the phone day or night, willing to drop everything for everyone she loved. She was a beautiful soul who would be there for any family or friend at a moment’s notice.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Tulac; daughter, Katelyn (Levi) Rasmussen, and their children, Madilyne, Annabelle, Levi and Charlotte; son, Steven Gernhardt; siblings, John (Dana) Taluc of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Catherine (Bill) Brandl of Port Edwards, Wis.; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Taluc.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, and from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at the Torkelson Funeral Home. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
