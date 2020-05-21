Joanne W. Keene

She graduated from the Tomah Senior High School. Before she graduated, she worked at the Band Box Cleaners, where she met the love of her life, Robert Keene. They were united in marriage Oct. 25, 1964, at the Tomah Methodist Church. They had two daughters, Kirstie Amanda and Terri Jo. While raising her family she also worked. She was a bookkeeper at Christensen, Sund and Lund Accounting firm, a cashier for Ray Cram at Cram’s Supermarket, and a cook at the Interstate Restaurant of Hwy. 21, in North Tomah, for Buzz Osmond. She eventually went back to Band Box Cleaners and Laundry, where she managed the six Laundromats in Tomah, Sparta, Black River Falls and Mauston, Wis., until her retirement. Joanne was active in the community as past president of the Tomah Jaycees and a member of Laureate Phi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, for many years. She served as Sorority president and always was the best hostess. She was also active with the Mecca Shrine Club, accompanying Robert on many trips and excursions and a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was also a caregiver for her mother-in-law, Gilma Keene, her sister-in-law, Margaret “Mac” Keene, and her mother, Florence Forrest. In between volunteering, working and care giving, she loved to travel with Robert and her girls. She traveled all over the world making many wonderful memories for her family to cherish.