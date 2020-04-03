Jody Ellen Bauer, 58 of Tomah, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home. She was born May 23, 1961, to Donald and Theresa (Mroczenski) Torner in Milwaukee.
Jody was a member of the Notre Dame High School graduating class of 1979. On Sept. 2, 1989, she married Joseph Bauer at Greendale Baptist Church. Together they lived in Cudahy, Wis., until moving to Tomah, in 2005. Jody worked for Northwestern Mutual for 25 years as a beneficiary and title analyst. Jody worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Tomah, in food service for over 10 years. Jody faithfully served as an active member of Tomah Baptist Church for over 15 years. She also served at Tri-County Baptist Church and Ambassador Baptist Church, while living in the Milwaukee area. Her years of dedicated service to the Lord has touched the lives of so many. Jody’s love for the Lord and others could be seen until her home going. Jody enjoyed gardening, crafting, and was an excellent cook. Mostly, she was a loving wife and mother to her family. She was a thoughtful and compassionate woman who was loved dearly by her family and friends. Jody had a unique sense of humor and loved doing little things to brighten someone’s day. She will be remembered for all her acts of love and kindness during her life.
Surviving are her husband of 30 years, Joe Bauer of Tomah; their two sons, Jacob and James Bauer; siblings, Sheryl (Richard) Wade, Gayle Mroczenski, Gary (Colleen) Torner and Mary (Karl) Dreher; as well as many other loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph Bauer Jr.; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles and Helen Bauer.
A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at the Tomah Baptist Church in Tomah. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery. The funeral service will be lived steamed at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, by going to tomahbaptistchurch.com and through Facebook at Tomah Baptist Church.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages you to sign the online guest book, leave memories and comforting messages to the family and share photos on their website at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
