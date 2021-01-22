John “Jack” C. White Jr., 87, of Tomah passed away peacefully at the Greenfield House in Tomah Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Jack was born Feb. 26, 1933, to John C. White Sr. and Hazel (Clawson) White, in the Mauston, Wis., Hospital. The family had recently moved to Tomah, where his parents opened a funeral home. Jack was a 1951 graduate of Tomah High School. He went on to Ripon College and then enlisted and served with the U.S. Navy.
Jack received his National and Wisconsin Funeral Directors embalming licenses in 1964. He attended Carroll College in Waukesha, Wis., before enrolling in the Wisconsin Mortuary School in Milwaukee. After receiving his license, he served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Upon discharge, he joined the White Funeral Home, buying it from his parents in 1964.
In 1978, he married Helen (Miller) Brown. They worked side by side at the White Funeral Home, until it was sold in 1990. After selling the business, he worked for eight more years and was able to proudly say that he held his funeral director’s license for 50 years.
Being involved within the Tomah Community was always important to Jack. He was a member of many organizations and served on the Monroe County Board, Tomah School Board, Handishop Board and Farmers & Merchants Bank Board. He was also a member of the Masons and Tomah Rotary.
Retirement gave Jack and Helen time to travel to many places, and to visit their children more. They enjoyed spending their winters in Destin, Fla. While living in Florida, they loved getting visits from the children and made a lot of dear friends while having fun and enjoying life down south.
He loved his family and took special joy in watching the little greats when they came to visit. Jack had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people smile and laugh. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, boating and water skiing, piloting his small plane and fishing and hunting trips with “the boys.” Jack and Helen were always finding ways to check things off their bucket list.
Jack had real compassion and empathy for the families that he worked with over the years. He put many souls to rest and comforted many grieving families. He was also a genuine family man. He loved kids, dogs and a good joke. His humor will be missed by many.
Jack is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Michael J. White of Pittsburgh, Pa., Diane J. White of North Carolina, David J. (Linda) White, Cheney, Wash., Michael D. Brown of La Crosse, Timothy M. Brown of Warrens, Teresa L. Brown of Wilton; two grandchildren, Justina (Michael) Gemignani, and Christopher Brown; three great-granddaughters, Jocelyn, Sabrina and Valarie Gemignani; along with many other relatives and dear friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel White; sisters, Jean and Raymond Habelman, Harriet and David Hamilton; and a nephew, Thomas Hamilton.
Due to the uncertainty of the COVID virus, Jack’s family is concerned about the safety and health of family and friends. Therefore, a private family funeral is being planned at the Torkelson White Ninneman-Steele Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah.
Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Torkelson White Ninneman-Steele Funeral Home in Tomah, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.