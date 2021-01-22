John “Jack” C. White Jr., 87, of Tomah passed away peacefully at the Greenfield House in Tomah Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Jack was born Feb. 26, 1933, to John C. White Sr. and Hazel (Clawson) White, in the Mauston, Wis., Hospital. The family had recently moved to Tomah, where his parents opened a funeral home. Jack was a 1951 graduate of Tomah High School. He went on to Ripon College and then enlisted and served with the U.S. Navy.

Jack received his National and Wisconsin Funeral Directors embalming licenses in 1964. He attended Carroll College in Waukesha, Wis., before enrolling in the Wisconsin Mortuary School in Milwaukee. After receiving his license, he served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Upon discharge, he joined the White Funeral Home, buying it from his parents in 1964.

In 1978, he married Helen (Miller) Brown. They worked side by side at the White Funeral Home, until it was sold in 1990. After selling the business, he worked for eight more years and was able to proudly say that he held his funeral director’s license for 50 years.

Being involved within the Tomah Community was always important to Jack. He was a member of many organizations and served on the Monroe County Board, Tomah School Board, Handishop Board and Farmers & Merchants Bank Board. He was also a member of the Masons and Tomah Rotary.