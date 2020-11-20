John Veldey, 92, of Tomah passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. He was born in 1927, to Clifford Oliver “Ollie” and Margaret (Towner) Veldey and raised in Westby. John was true to his class motto; “Be a lifter, not a leaner.” John enlisted as an Airman in the Navy, where he served for two years, as a plane captain assigned to an SNJ aircraft. His duties included directing aircraft on the flight line, fueling aircraft and full pre-flight inspections. He was extensively trained and played a vital role in the safety of the crew. This allowed him to later participate in the Freedom Honor Flight, with his daughter, Carol.

He married the love of his life, Jeannette (Brudos) Veldey, March 25, 1953, and together they raised four daughters, Jean, Carol, Kate and Evie. They spent their summers at the cottage, and loved to walk, swim, canoe, and ski. John and Jeannette were truly kindred spirits. They were partners at Veldey’s Mobil, as well as in life. They traveled to Norway and Israel, they volunteered in nursing homes, elementary schools, church, and synod. Faith and family were very important to them, and their daily life reflected those values of integrity, honesty, kindness, compassion, and respect. John will be remembered for his humble nature, servant’s heart, sense of humor, and genuine smile.