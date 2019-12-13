Jonette Pettibone, 64, of Tomah passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born Sept. 13, 1955, to Leslie Pettibone and Janette Smoke.
Jonette was an award-winning pool player and loved to listen to Motown music and attend concerts. She was also very passionate about holistic medicine.
She is survived by her father, Leslie; siblings, nieces and nephews, her brother, Jon ( Deb) Pettibone of Black River Falls and their children, Vincent, Ariell and Starlynn; her brother, James Pettibone of Oakdale and his children, Clarissa, Megan and Wendell; her brother, Howard (Vicki Greendeer) Pettibone of Tomah and his children, Janice, Peter, Austin, Emerson and Autumn; her sister, Lynette Smoke of Mukwonago, Wis., and son, Zack; her brother, Joseph (Claudette Rabdeau) Czarnecki of Milwaukee and his children, David, Maranda and Jered; and her sister, Laurette Pettibone of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. She is further survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janette Smoke.
Traditional Ho Chunk services were held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Torkelson Funeral Home, 2224 S. Superior Ave., Tomah. Elliot “Ahusak” Garvin officiated. Burial followed in the Blue Wing Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends were invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
