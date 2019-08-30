SANDSTONE, Minn. — Joseph Jensen, 76, of Sandstone passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. He was born Dec. 18, 1942, to Paul and Bessie (Delaney) Jensen in Tomah.
He was united in marriage to Kathryn Meerstein March 13, 1965.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; his children, Judy Jensen, Jane Jensen, Kathy (Mark) Teisberg-O’Rourke, Joy (Tymm) Brown and Jeff Jensen; grandchildren, Eddie, Micah, Daniel, Zachary and Alex; a great-grandson, Kaleb; sisters, Joan Organ and Mary Rouse, both of Tomah; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Bessie; half-brother, Virgil; half-sisters, Margaret, Verna, Evelyn and Floy; brothers, James, Paul (“Pete”), Daniel (“Duane”) and John Jensen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Tomah. Pastor Franklin Ross will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dannavang Cemetery, Warrens. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.