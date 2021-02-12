Joseph Norbert Gasper, 86, of Tomah passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Mayo Hospital, La Crosse.

Joseph was born April 21, 1934, in Wisconsin, to parents John and Odelia Gasper. He joined the U.S. Army in March of 1957 and was stationed in France, Germany and Italy. He served two years. He married Elizabeth A. Eimmerman, July 29, 1961. The couple made their home in Kaukauna, Wis. with their only child, Terence.

Joe held many jobs including driving a milk truck, working in a leather factory and for an electric company, becoming a master barber, and finally as a firefighter for the Kaukauna Fire Dept., retiring in 1992.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Tyler Gasper and his fiancée, Nicole Cardarella, Minneapolis, Minn., and Marissa Gasper, Lake Mills, and her fiancé, Garth Tai-Ashen Ahnie, South Africa; daughter-in-law, Sherylee Gasper, Lake Mills; along with many nieces, nephews and friends in Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Terence; and siblings, John Gasper Jr., Margaret Downing, Leona Arity, Loretta Forschler, Francis Gasper, Lucille Miller, and Jerome Gasper.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated and no service will be held. His cremains will be laid to rest with his wife, Elizabeth “Betty,” in LaGrange Cemetery, Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.