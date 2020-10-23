WARRENS — Joyce M. Gillette, 73, of Warrens passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 14, 1947, in Millston, to Raymond H. and Vera (Butterfuss) Williams.

Joyce was a member of the Tomah High School graduating class of 1965. On Sept. 16, 1967, Joyce was united in marriage to Dennis W. Gillette. He preceded her in death Aug. 14, 1998.

Joyce first started working for Wisconsin Bell, in Madison, Wis., prior to moving to the Warrens area. She took some time off to enjoy being a wife, mother, and homemaker and after her children were old enough to attend school, Joyce returned to the workforce in 1976, with the Northwest Telephone Company, which later became Centurytel, retiring in 2003.

Through the years, Joyce and Dennis where the owners and operators of the Warrens Mall, along with the Gillette Cranberry Marsh, until selling the businesses to her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Scott.

Joyce was fortunate enough to find love twice in her life. In 2001, Joyce and Gary Petranek, set out on a new chapter of life. They have spent the last 19 years together.