WARRENS — Joyce M. Gillette, 73, of Warrens passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 14, 1947, in Millston, to Raymond H. and Vera (Butterfuss) Williams.
Joyce was a member of the Tomah High School graduating class of 1965. On Sept. 16, 1967, Joyce was united in marriage to Dennis W. Gillette. He preceded her in death Aug. 14, 1998.
Joyce first started working for Wisconsin Bell, in Madison, Wis., prior to moving to the Warrens area. She took some time off to enjoy being a wife, mother, and homemaker and after her children were old enough to attend school, Joyce returned to the workforce in 1976, with the Northwest Telephone Company, which later became Centurytel, retiring in 2003.
Through the years, Joyce and Dennis where the owners and operators of the Warrens Mall, along with the Gillette Cranberry Marsh, until selling the businesses to her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Scott.
Joyce was fortunate enough to find love twice in her life. In 2001, Joyce and Gary Petranek, set out on a new chapter of life. They have spent the last 19 years together.
Those who knew Joyce would say she had that special something about her; she was kind and generous, and at times a little pint size spitfire, but she seemed to know exactly the right time to step in and be there for those who needed her. Her family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, were the apples of her eye. Cherishing every moment to the fullest, she loved the memories they have created together over the years.
Never to sit idly by, Joyce kept busy and was on the go, whether it was playing cards, keeping up on the yard work, spending time with family and friends, or just enjoying the beautiful country scenery on the back of her and Gary’s motorcycle, she wanted to squeeze out as much fun that this life had to offer.
She had a zest for life and loved socializing as a member of the Jaycettes, a member of the Cranberry Festival Board, participating in the HOG (Harley Owners Group), Black River Falls, and St. Matthew’s Church, she enjoyed countless hours with her friends that throughout the years became like family.
She is survived by her partner, Gary Petranek; her children, Michelle (Scott) Edgerton and Brian Gillette ,all of Warrens; grandchildren, Dylan (Asha Holte) Burkhalter, Tayler Burkhalter and Ellie Edgerton; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Stella; Gary’s daughters, Angie (Mark) Kranz of Lake Elmo, Minn., and Carrie (Jason) Erdman of Sparta; siblings, Phyllis Reavis, Jeanette O’Brien, and Allen (Roberta) Williams, all of Tomah; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy Schindel, Wayne (Nancy) Gillette, Peggy Gillette, Laurie (Dave) Witt, Amanda (Dave) Johnson, Brenda (Rick) Worthington, and Warren Gillette. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
he was preceded in death her parents, Raymond and Vera Williams; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Warren and Ruth Gillette; a grandson, Kyle Burkhalter; and two nieces, Teresa Williams, and Becky Arttus.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. noon, Monday, Oct. 19, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 4285 U.S. Hwy. 12, Warrens (Kirby). Pastor Kory Janneke will officiate. Burial will be in the Warren Mills Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, at the church.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.