Judith Ann Bjerke (copy)

Judith Ann Bjerke, 74, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center in Sparta. She was born Dec. 23, 1945, to Palmer and Gladys (Forbush) Bjerke in Madison, Wis. Judy was raised in Tomah. She attended Jacksonville grade school until later when everyone was moved to Miller School in Tomah. Judy graduated from eighth grade and her niece Lynn, who was nine months old at the time, attended her graduation and Judy was so happy. She attended and was a member of Assembly of God Church in Tomah. She loved her Lord and prayed for everyone.
Judy enjoyed working at Handishop. She always talked about the “hookie game” while working at Handishop. In summer she attended Spencer Lake Bible Camp and later also Badger Camp. She loved people and everyone was her friend. Her greatest love was always Jesus. Animals were her best friends no matter what, cats, dogs, rabbits, goats etc.
The last years of her life she spent at Rolling Hills. She made many friends there and loved the staff. Everyone was outstanding at Rolling Hills, she passed away peacefully knowing how much she was loved. God Bless the staff at Rolling Hills.
She is survived by her siblings, Eugene (Kathy) Bjerke of Grantsburg, Wis., Douglas (Sharon) Bjerke of Neillsville, Wis., LeRoy (Joan) Bjerke of Tomah, and Shirley (Willis) Bastian of New Mexico; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Palmer and Gladys; and a nephew, Gary Bjerke.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery, Fairchild, Wis. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
