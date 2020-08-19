Judith Ann Bjerke (copy)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judith Ann Bjerke, 74, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center in Sparta. She was born Dec. 23, 1945, to Palmer and Gladys (Forbush) Bjerke in Madison, Wis. Judy was raised in Tomah. She attended Jacksonville grade school until later when everyone was moved to Miller School in Tomah. Judy graduated from eighth grade and her niece Lynn, who was nine months old at the time, attended her graduation and Judy was so happy. She attended and was a member of Assembly of God Church in Tomah. She loved her Lord and prayed for everyone.

Judy enjoyed working at Handishop. She always talked about the “hookie game” while working at Handishop. In summer she attended Spencer Lake Bible Camp and later also Badger Camp. She loved people and everyone was her friend. Her greatest love was always Jesus. Animals were her best friends no matter what, cats, dogs, rabbits, goats etc.

The last years of her life she spent at Rolling Hills. She made many friends there and loved the staff. Everyone was outstanding at Rolling Hills, she passed away peacefully knowing how much she was loved. God Bless the staff at Rolling Hills.