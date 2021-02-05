Judith Helmke

WARRENS — Judith “Judy” G. Helmke, 80, of Warrens was called to glory Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire. She was born June 16, 1940, to Fred and Winifred (Zimmermann) Bohlmann in Milwaukee, Wis. Judy attended Atonement Lutheran Elementary School and was a member of the Wisconsin Lutheran High School graduating Class of 1958. After graduation Judy pursued her teaching degree at Doctor Martin Luther College, graduating in 1963 with a Bachelor of elementary education. Judy’s life work was centered around teaching. Her first teaching assignment was in 1960, when an emergency Call was sent out from Zion Lutheran School in Mission, S.D. for an elementary teacher grade one to eight. She took the Call when she was still attending college. She taught for a year, then returned to DMLC to complete her studies. Her first Call after graduation was to Good Shepherd in Beloit, Wis. On Aug. 20, 1966, she was united in marriage to David Holum at Atonement Lutheran Church, Milwaukee. Judy’s role of teacher switched to that of wife, mother, and homemaker for their four children. David preceded Judy in death Sept. 16, 1979. In 1978, Judy returned to teaching taking a position at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran School, Tomah. There she remained the kindergarten teacher for over 29 years, retiring in 2007. Judy was blessed to have found love a second time and on April 30, 1982, she was united in marriage to Dwight Helmke at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Tomah. After retiring from teaching, Judy continued to work with St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church and School in the after-care program where she was able to still connect with the children of the church and school. Judy herself would tell you her greatest professional accomplishment was “being allowed to teach God’s children.” Throughout her lifetime, she has touched the lives of so many and will be fondly remembered as Mrs. Helmke by countless students.
Judy was faithful and devoted member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. One of her favorite times of year was getting the kids together for the school’s Christmas program. She was also incredibly involved with 4-H for over some 40 years. Judy was a voracious reader and an enthusiastic Packer fan.
The one thing that was also certain to bring a smile to her face, was seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching them grow and overcome life’s challenges to the beautiful people they are today. Her ability to love was endless and will be cherished by those that knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Dwight of Warrens; four daughters, Jill (Richard) Helming of Warrens, Sarah (Daniel) Briggs of Warrens, Joanna (David) Archer of Hortonville, Wis., and Suzanne (Anthony) Williams of Antioch, Calif.; eight grandchildren, David (Miranda) Helming, Zachary (Amy Bryant) Helming, Ashleigh (Joe) Brand, Alysha (Brandon) Wilbanks, Charyl (Tyler) Norris, Tatianna Briggs, Bryce Archer and Spencer Archer; nine great-grandchildren, Harper, Adley, and Holden Helming, Zaylee Brand, Harmoni, Gabriel, Josie, Sylas, and Romeo Wilbanks; and a brother, Fred (Colette) Bohlmann of Cedarburg, Wis.; stepmother-in-law, Helene Helmke, of Miamisburg, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Keith (Jill) Helmke of Salt Lake, Utah; and a sister-in-law, Christine (Ike) Maxis of Miamisburg. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and first husband, David Holum.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Tomah. Pastor Curt S. Backhaus will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Dannavang Cemetery, township of Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the church.
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and use CDC recommended guidelines for Social Distance and Safety Measures.
Memorials in Judy’s memory can be made to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran School Student Tuition Offset Fund.
