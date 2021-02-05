Judith Helmke

WARRENS — Judith “Judy” G. Helmke, 80, of Warrens was called to glory Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire. She was born June 16, 1940, to Fred and Winifred (Zimmermann) Bohlmann in Milwaukee, Wis. Judy attended Atonement Lutheran Elementary School and was a member of the Wisconsin Lutheran High School graduating Class of 1958. After graduation Judy pursued her teaching degree at Doctor Martin Luther College, graduating in 1963 with a Bachelor of elementary education. Judy’s life work was centered around teaching. Her first teaching assignment was in 1960, when an emergency Call was sent out from Zion Lutheran School in Mission, S.D. for an elementary teacher grade one to eight. She took the Call when she was still attending college. She taught for a year, then returned to DMLC to complete her studies. Her first Call after graduation was to Good Shepherd in Beloit, Wis. On Aug. 20, 1966, she was united in marriage to David Holum at Atonement Lutheran Church, Milwaukee. Judy’s role of teacher switched to that of wife, mother, and homemaker for their four children. David preceded Judy in death Sept. 16, 1979. In 1978, Judy returned to teaching taking a position at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran School, Tomah. There she remained the kindergarten teacher for over 29 years, retiring in 2007. Judy was blessed to have found love a second time and on April 30, 1982, she was united in marriage to Dwight Helmke at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Tomah. After retiring from teaching, Judy continued to work with St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church and School in the after-care program where she was able to still connect with the children of the church and school. Judy herself would tell you her greatest professional accomplishment was “being allowed to teach God’s children.” Throughout her lifetime, she has touched the lives of so many and will be fondly remembered as Mrs. Helmke by countless students.