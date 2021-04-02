TOMAH — Judith “Judy” A. Rapp, 80, of Tomah passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. She was born April 13, 1940, the ninth and youngest child of Carl and Kathleen (Bray) Noland. Judy graduated from College High, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., in 1958. She attended Southeast Missouri State College where she met Jerry Rapp. They were married May 28, 1960.

Judy was a talented person and enjoyed participating in the Quilt Club and Doll Club. She was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Judy is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughters, Melinda (Paul) McCann and Elizabeth (John Daughtery) Rapp; grandchildren, Jeffrey Dupree, Katelyn (Derek) Belcher, Rachel Dupree (Collin Nelson), Chris Persons, Jordan (Micah) McCann, Jennifer McCann, Ethan Rapp, and Gabriel Dunn; nine great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Mike (Sharon) Rapp, Eric (Irene) Rapp; sisters-in-law, Joan Noland, Mary Noland, and Norma Lei Noland. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Edward and June Rapp; brothers, Leslie, Gerald (Norma), Harold, Jim and Joe, sisters, Virginia (Tom) Daniel, Ruth (Tom) Schwear, and Barbara Noland.