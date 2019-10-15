June Marie McGloin, 94, of Tomah passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Touch of Home Assisted Living in Tomah.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Peace Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor Dawn Lindberg will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
