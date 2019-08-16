Kaden Alexander Johnson-Hicks, 15, of Tomah passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. He was born June 4, 2004, in Prairie du Sac, Wis., the son of Amber Johnson.
Kaden was a talented musician who taught himself to play the piano and was known to make people laugh with his quick wit. He loved to play baseball and watch the Milwaukee Brewers. Kaden and his grandfather enjoyed watching football together, even when Kaden would root against Grandpa’s team. Family was important to him; he loved being home and spending time with his sisters.
Kaden is survived by his parents, Amber and Steve Hicks II; his sisters, Emma Hicks and Addyson Hicks; brother, Taylor Johnson-Pickel; and grandparents, Lori (Steve) Johnson and Steve (Sara) Hicks Sr.; aunts, Jessica, Brittany, Brianna and Andrea; dog, Aspen; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Grandma Bun; and great-grandparents, Dave and Jane Lewis.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, with Father Chahm Ghang presiding, at Gunderson Camacho Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mt. Horeb. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and at 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb, Funeral & Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., (608) 437-5077.
