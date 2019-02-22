Kathryn "Kay" Parkison

Kathryn “Kay” Jean Parkison (Steinmetz) of Tomah passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the home of her youngest daughter, with family by her side.
She was born Dec. 4, 1931, to Anthony Paul and Phoebe Salina (Scott) Steinmetz in Tomah, in the home of her grandmother Scott, who was a mid-wife.
During her early childhood, following her father’s work as a Milwaukee Road foreman, Kay and her family moved to Sparta, then to Westby, and eventually to Coon Valley. Around the age of 15 years, her family moved back to Tomah, where she graduated from Tomah High School. Kay worked at Tomah Memorial Hospital as a nursing aide, among other jobs, before attending St. Francis School of Nursing in 1957. Following educational and professional studies under the teaching of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, Kay graduated in1961, receiving her diploma in nursing.
She went on to work as a registered nurse for Tomah VA Medical Center in 1961, where she met her future husband, Arthur H. Parkison. They married Sept. 14, 1963, and proceeded to have three children, which Kay stayed home to raise. Kay became active in her children’s school functions and the Parent Teaching Origination (PTO). When the children were older, Kay returned to part-time work as a RN, at Tomah Care Center, until having their fourth child. She eventually went back to intermittent part-time work as a RN, until her retirement in the early 1980s. Kay was also active in St. Mary’s Church, having taught after school religious education, singing in the Resurrection Choir for a time and being a member of St. Bernadette’s Guild.
Following the death of her husband in 1991, Kay enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, whom she often provided her “taxi” service to. She was an avid reader, spending time at home with her books and a cup of tea or frequenting the public library. Kay enjoyed completing cross word puzzles, browsing thrift shops and spending time with her beloved dog, “Buster,” along with her various cats, over the years. She was a supporter of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) network and truly enjoyed her PBS mysteries. Having been a breast cancer survivor from 1991, Kay experienced a re-occurrence in 2015, which she dealt with on her terms. Following a brief hospitalization in the summer of 2018, Kay moved into her daughter, Kristina’s home. On Dec. 4, Kay celebrated her 87th birthday, going out for dinner and enjoying the company and “commotion” of her daughter’s family. Just prior to Christmas, Kay had another hospitalization and soon after she began receiving in-home Hospice services through Tomah Hospice Touch.
Kay is survived by her children, Patrice M. (Patrick) Smith, Peter S. Parkison, Kristina K. (Lester) Baldwin, Anthony “Tony” W. (Jessica) Parkison; grandchildren, Danielle Tetzlaff, Jesse (Rochelle) Baldwin, Kara (Manaen) Emery, Zebidiah Baldwin, Samantha Parkison and Dominic Parkison; great-grandchildren, Bailee Blair, Kylee and Keagan Tetzlaff, Elias, Evalyn, Violet and Scarlett Baldwin, Mereck and Mavreck Emery; her only sibling, brother, Richard “Scotty” Steinmetz; nephew, Craig (Joy) Steinmetz; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Phoebe (Scott) Steinmetz; her husband, Arthur H. Parkison; and a sister-in-law, Donna M. Steinmetz.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Queen of the Apostles Parish, with Monsignor Richard W. Gilles officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation from noon until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery Tomah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Guardian Angel Fund – Queen of the Apostles School or Tomah Hospice Touch. Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Tomah Hospice Touch for their on-going end-of life support to Kay and family over the past several weeks, Mayo Clinic Health System, Tomah Memorial Hospital, Gundersen Health System. The family would also like to extend their appreciation to Kristi Carlson, P.A.-C., and her nurse, Marcia, for their years of providing care to Kay.
