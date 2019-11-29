FARGO, N.D. -- Kenneth H. Kuehl, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home in Fargo.
Ken was born in Tomah, June 17, 1940, to Gertrude and Howard Kuehl. Ken graduated from Tomah High School in 1958. Ken entered the U.S. Navy serving on the U.S.S. John McCain and with stations in Hawaii, Philippines and India.
After his service, Ken worked at Andrey's Hardware Store in Tomah, before moving into various sales positions including, Leslie Paper and International Paper. Ken also co-owned Service Offset Supply of Fargo, until his retirement. Ken had homes in Tomah, Madison, Oshkosh in Wisconsin, a home in Fargo, and a lake home on Bad Medicine Lake in Ponsford, Minn.
Ken was a lifelong member of Ducks Unlimited, National Rifle Association and the Freemasons of Wisconsin. Ken loved to hunt, fish, shoot, collect coins and watch westerns (his favorite was Gunsmoke.)
Ken is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna Kuehl of Fargo. Ken was loving father of Mark Kuehl (deceased) and his wife, Grace of Fargo and Troy Kuehl and his wife, Patricia of Shirley, Mass. Grandfather of Kayla, Nicholas, Molly, Gerry, Gisele, Tory, Logan and Kaleigh. Great-grandfather of Dorian, Asher, Julianna and Olivia. Honorary father of Chad Helgeson of Fargo and his wife, Jackie. Brother of Shirley Wehman of New Lisbon, Wis., Dennis Kuehl of Tomah and Duane Kuehl (deceased) of Tomah and Steve Kuehl of Tomah.
Visitation was from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by a funeral at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to the Fargo-Moorhead Salvation Army https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Fargo-Moorhead.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
