FARGO, N.D. -- Kenneth H. Kuehl, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home in Fargo.

Ken was born in Tomah, June 17, 1940, to Gertrude and Howard Kuehl. Ken graduated from Tomah High School in 1958. Ken entered the U.S. Navy serving on the U.S.S. John McCain and with stations in Hawaii, Philippines and India.

After his service, Ken worked at Andrey's Hardware Store in Tomah, before moving into various sales positions including, Leslie Paper and International Paper. Ken also co-owned Service Offset Supply of Fargo, until his retirement. Ken had homes in Tomah, Madison, Oshkosh in Wisconsin, a home in Fargo, and a lake home on Bad Medicine Lake in Ponsford, Minn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ken was a lifelong member of Ducks Unlimited, National Rifle Association and the Freemasons of Wisconsin. Ken loved to hunt, fish, shoot, collect coins and watch westerns (his favorite was Gunsmoke.)