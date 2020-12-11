Kurt Lee Loether, 57, passed away Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020, after a long battle with multiple health issues. He was born in Tomah June 17, 1963, and graduated from Tomah High School. Kurt resided in the Twin Cities for most of his life, but made many trips back to his family in Tomah.
His church home was the Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church within the Sacred Journey congregation, the Rev. Frenchye Magee and the Rev. Sally Johnson, who is retired. It was there he met Donna Long, who invited him to share her home and who provided friendship, comfort and support over the last several years of his life. Kurt also knew he could rely on his dear friend, Wayde Schultz, who had been a source of both companionship and love.
Kurt was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Donald Loether; maternal grandparents, Lucile and Roy Chapman, and Marcus and Mae Loether. He is survived by his two siblings, Dilynn (Lamont) Kiefer and Mark (Laurie) Loether; nephews, Michael Wellnitz and Matthew Loether; niece, Sarah (Andrew Yerke) Loether; his maternal aunt, Janet Vaughan, living in Verona, Wis.; many cousins, his church family and friends.
The family would like to extend both their gratitude and thanks for the care Kurt received at the Hennepin County Medical Center and, most recently, the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn. The staff’s support during this difficult time in our world will never be forgotten.
According to Kurt’s wishes, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at the Oak Grove Cemetery (Memorial Garden) with Pastor Krysta Deede presiding. He will be laid to rest next to his parents. A celebration of Kurt’s life is planned with his Sacred Journey family next June. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Blest are they that die in the Lord, for they will find rest.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.