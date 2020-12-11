Kurt Lee Loether, 57, passed away Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020, after a long battle with multiple health issues. He was born in Tomah June 17, 1963, and graduated from Tomah High School. Kurt resided in the Twin Cities for most of his life, but made many trips back to his family in Tomah.

His church home was the Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church within the Sacred Journey congregation, the Rev. Frenchye Magee and the Rev. Sally Johnson, who is retired. It was there he met Donna Long, who invited him to share her home and who provided friendship, comfort and support over the last several years of his life. Kurt also knew he could rely on his dear friend, Wayde Schultz, who had been a source of both companionship and love.

Kurt was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Donald Loether; maternal grandparents, Lucile and Roy Chapman, and Marcus and Mae Loether. He is survived by his two siblings, Dilynn (Lamont) Kiefer and Mark (Laurie) Loether; nephews, Michael Wellnitz and Matthew Loether; niece, Sarah (Andrew Yerke) Loether; his maternal aunt, Janet Vaughan, living in Verona, Wis.; many cousins, his church family and friends.