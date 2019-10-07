WARRENS — Larry L. Jurgens, 84, of Warrens passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. He was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Bayard, Neb., to Adam B. Jurgens and Vera L. (Cary) Jurgens.
Larry was married to Audrey Grindstad, March 31, 1990, in Prescott, Ariz. She preceded him in death Dec. 5, 2015.
Larry was a proud service member of the U.S. Army. After his discharge, he worked in the oil fields of Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico. After his retirement, Larry and Audrey, moved back to Wisconsin, Audrey’s “home.” They were proud of their property growing apple trees, cherries, grapes and plums. Their dog, Missy, was the love of their lives. In his younger years, Larry was an avid woodworker. He was proud of his work and generously shared his talent with those who showed any interest.
After Audrey died, Perkins staff became an important part of his life. He would eat there at least once daily, many days twice a day. The family would like to thank Perkins staff for their kind treatment of Larry all of these years.
Larry is survived by Audrey’s children; Ron, Roger, Joanna and John. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife.
According to his wishes, a private gathering will be held at a later date.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
