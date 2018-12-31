Leah Marie Degenhardt, 28, of Tomah died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at home.
She was born Dec. 15, 1990, in La Crosse. Leah was a 2008 graduate of Tomah High School and had been working at Cardinal IG in Tomah.
She especially enjoyed riding four-wheelers and snowmobiles, baking with her grandmothers, and more than anything, spending time with her children. Leah will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Leah is survived by her children, Faith and Channing; her mother and stepfather, Mariellen and Joseph Lawrence; and her father, Michael Degenhardt; her brothers, Corey (Ashley) Elsing and Alexander Degenhardt; her grandparents, Ron and Nancy Lawrence and Joe and Sharon Degenhardt; uncles and aunts, Ron (Cindy) Lawrence, Tim (Edie) Degenhardt, Joe Degenhardt and Tom Degenhardt, Terry (BJ) Giles, Nancy (Michael) Laliberte, Debra (John) Bohachevsky; many cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.