Lester McGinnis

He belonged to the Tomah Baptist Church for many decades, glad to serve in any way that he was called. His devotion to his faith was obvious to those who knew him. He volunteered at Camp Chetek for many years, as well as did mission work in Ireland. Jack was well known for his sense of humor, engaging storytelling, his willingness to help others, and his quiet charm evident by the twinkle in his eye. With a little binder twine and duct tape there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix! He will be remembered as a loving husband, strong father, quiet cowboy, dedicated fireman, and a man of deep faith.