Lester McGinnis

WARRENS — Lester “Jack” McGinnis, 86, of Warrens passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Tomah VA Hospital in Tomah. Jack was born in Lady Smith June 12, 1933, to Grace Ann (Moor) and Foster McGinnis. He graduated from Tomah High School in 1951. Afterward, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he married his sweetheart, Lucille “Lucy” Sass July 30, 1955. Lucy preceded him in death Oct. 7, 2019.
They had nine children together. They are survived by their children, Jack (Patrice), Melody Wallace (Reggie), Jim, John (Sandy), Jeff (Lori), Cindy Perry, Joe (Penny), and Sheri (Jeff); 27 grandchildren, and 52 great-grandchildren. They are further survived by countless nieces, nephews, other relatives.
Jack is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucy; parents; an infant daughter, Peggy Sue; an infant son, a grandson, Matthew Olson; siblings, Gerald, Chet (Mary) McGinnis, Elsie (Dave) Kirvan, Lemuel (Marie) McGinnis, Beatrice McLamarrah, Andy (Ann) McGinnis, Richard (Loretta) McGinnis; and many loved extended family and dearest friends.
Jack spent most of his career working for a fire department, beginning as a fire fighter at the Tomah VA Hospital and ending it as Fire Chief at the Fort McCoy Fire Department. He loved his work and enjoyed many years working beside others to serve the community. Jack retired February 1987 to devote time to traveling with Lucy and exploring his other passion, horses. He was an avid horseman and always surrounded himself and his family with horses and the opportunity to ride.
He belonged to the Tomah Baptist Church for many decades, glad to serve in any way that he was called. His devotion to his faith was obvious to those who knew him. He volunteered at Camp Chetek for many years, as well as did mission work in Ireland. Jack was well known for his sense of humor, engaging storytelling, his willingness to help others, and his quiet charm evident by the twinkle in his eye. With a little binder twine and duct tape there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix! He will be remembered as a loving husband, strong father, quiet cowboy, dedicated fireman, and a man of deep faith.
Private family services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Tomah Baptist Church. Pastor Ronald Tobin will officiate. He will be laid to rest at La Grange Cemetery. The funeral service will be lived streamed at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, by going to tomahbaptistchurch.com and through Facebook at Tomah Baptist Church. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages you to sign the online guest book, leave memories and comforting messages to the family, and share photos on their website at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
