OREGON, Wis./TOMAH — Linda L. (Ladron) Ingham, 72, of Oregon and formerly of Tomah passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Main Street Quarters Assisted Living in Oregon. She was born April 19, 1947, to Wallace “Babe” and Georgia (Slosser) Ladron in Black River Falls.
She attended North Tomah School and then St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School. At age 16, she represented her hometown as “Miss Tomah.” Graduating high school in 1965, she moved to Madison, Wis., beginning a career at Wisconsin Telephone Company (later Wisconsin Bell, AT&T) that would last 30 years, and 14 years at Dean Health Systems.
She enjoyed hosting and attending family gatherings, preparing three times the amount of food necessary, camping, watching and attending sporting events, stock car races at the Dells Motor Speedway and was a lifelong Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan. She attended St. Joseph’s & St. James Catholic Church in Madison, and Holy Mother of Consolation Church in Oregon.
Linda cherished family, especially her children and their families, including her six grandchildren, her parents and siblings, and many friends old and new.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her children, Aaron (Marcie) Ingham and Stacy (Cody Helmer) Ingham, both of Oregon; her grandchildren, Mallory, Kellen, Ayla, Kason and Kannon Ingham and Montana Helmer; her mother, Georgia; and her siblings, Bruce Ladron, Jean Wanta, Janet Ladron, Sharon Gerke (Jim), Jane Smith (Dan Rezin), Dale Ladron and Dean Ladron; and many cousins, nieces, nephews; and the Ingham family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wallace “Babe”; her sister, Charlene; and her brothers-in-law, Donald James Smith Jr. and Brian Wanta.
Throughout her years living at Main Street Quarters, she was known for her love of coffee, Snickers, Gatorade (blue) and love of actor Tom Selleck. She was a favorite of many of her care givers, known for her contagious smile and extreme kindness. Suffering a stroke in 2011, she endured many new challenges, however her sense of humor, contagious smile, laughter, positive outlook and those around her made her remaining years special.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wendy, Julie, Colin, Deb C., Tracey and all the wonderful staff at MSQ, who impacted Linda’s life. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking such great care of her. Special thanks also to Jodie and Lisa of the South Madison Coalition of the Elderly, and Kelly of Agrace Palliative Care, we are forever grateful for your love and support.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.