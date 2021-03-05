APPLETON, Wis. — Lois Ann (Wandell) Wagner, 83, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in her home in Appleton. Lois was born in Milwaukee, Sept. 15, 1937, to Marguerite (Zahn) and John Wandell. Lois is preceded in death by her parents.

The one common thread in Lois’ life was her dedication to her two daughters, her five grandchildren, and her three great-grandchildren. Those who met Lois knew she had many outstanding qualities, but the love and devotion to her family was her guiding light. Her loved ones were never far from her thoughts or her heart. She was compassionate and generous to all, especially to children and animals.

Lois enjoyed trivia, old movie classics, going to shows at the PAC, playing cards with friends, and was an avid fan of the Packers and Brewers. Her greatest adventure was her tour of Europe. Lois truly relished the times her entire family was able to gather together. Favorite memories from her loved ones include welcoming each new grandchild, Busch Gardens, playing cribbage and Yahtzee, and her famous rolls.