APPLETON, Wis. — Lois Ann (Wandell) Wagner, 83, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in her home in Appleton. Lois was born in Milwaukee, Sept. 15, 1937, to Marguerite (Zahn) and John Wandell. Lois is preceded in death by her parents.
The one common thread in Lois’ life was her dedication to her two daughters, her five grandchildren, and her three great-grandchildren. Those who met Lois knew she had many outstanding qualities, but the love and devotion to her family was her guiding light. Her loved ones were never far from her thoughts or her heart. She was compassionate and generous to all, especially to children and animals.
Lois enjoyed trivia, old movie classics, going to shows at the PAC, playing cards with friends, and was an avid fan of the Packers and Brewers. Her greatest adventure was her tour of Europe. Lois truly relished the times her entire family was able to gather together. Favorite memories from her loved ones include welcoming each new grandchild, Busch Gardens, playing cribbage and Yahtzee, and her famous rolls.
Lois is survived by her beloved daughters, Christine Wagner (Ronald), and Sandra Wagner; grandchildren, Nicole (Matthew), Zachary (Emma), Gabrielle, Claire, and Madelaine; great-grandbabies, Elsie, Henry, and Emmett; and grandpuppy, Milly. She is also survived by her only brother, James Wandell (Joanna); niece, Shannon Coon (Chris); and great-nephew, Rylan. The family would like to recognize the kindness of Lois’ dearest friend, Jan Beinenmann.
There was a Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at St. Pius X Catholic Catholic Church, 500 West Marquette St., Appleton, with Fr. Jim Jugenheimer officiating. There was a visitation at the church from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Interment will be on a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
