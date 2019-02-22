DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Lois M. Nelson, 88, of Dodgeville passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Bloomfield Healthcare, following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Lois was born Nov. 15, 1930, in Sparta, to Howard and Grace (Larson) Belt. She was a 1948 graduate of the Tomah High School. Lois married Russell Nelson of Dodgeville, Sept. 20, 1952. Together they raised five children, Dean, Neal, Bruce, Nancy and David. Lois was a member of the Dodgeville United Methodist Church, where she was a past president of the U.M.W. and taught Sunday school for many years. She was very active in 4-H, where she was a volunteer leader of the Section Line Club for 20 years. Lois also worked as a bookkeeper for many years at Swanson Pharmacy. Lois loved helping people through work, volunteering and in social settings. She thoroughly enjoyed following her children’s and grandchildren’s sports activities and along with Russell, were their biggest fans. Lois enjoyed playing bridge with good friends. She played with the same group of friends for over 35 years. Lois was an animal lover who adopted numerous stray cats in need of a good home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Grace Belt; and a brother, Halbert Belt.
Lois is survived by her husband, Russell of Dodgeville; five children, Dean (Linda) Nelson of La Crosse, Neal (Kari) Nelson of Waukesha, Wis., Bruce (Kelly) Nelson of Kimberly, Nancy Boulet of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and David Nelson of Madison, Wis.; eight grandchildren, Heather, Heidi, Christopher, Ryan, Amber, Laura, Krista and Will; seven great-grandchildren, Avery, Anders, Dean, Graham, Naevia, Taleen and Talia; a sister, Beverly (Darrel) Arity of Tomah; a niece, Madge (Leon) Neuheisel of Platteville, Wis.; as well as many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the Dodgeville United Methodist Church. Pastor Jim Droste will officiate with burial in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Monday at the church.
Memorials to the Dodgeville United Methodist Church would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.
Lois’s family wish to give generous thanks to the caregivers at Bloomfield Healthcare and also to the staff at St. Croix Hospice. Lois had wonderful care and we are very grateful.
Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville, 608-935-3628. www.houckfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.